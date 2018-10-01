Dunbar sludge removal scheduled to begin, but no work trucks in sight

The City of Fort Myers told the Dunbar community to expect work at the toxic sludge site to start Monday, but so far, residents say they haven’t seen progress.

A sign is set up near the site, saying work was scheduled to start October 1, and residents even received letters in the mail. But despite all the planning, work did not get underway.

“They say October first, here it is October first and they have not moved one tree,” said Luetricia Becker who lives Dunbar.

Becker and hundreds of others have been waiting for work to begin on sludge removal for months.

“Somebody need to get out here now and start moving the stuff like they promised,” she said.

They received a letter from the City on Friday saying they’d be starting work Monday, but no work trucks arrive.

“I waited for this to happen. I got up early this morning waiting for this to happen and I aint seen nothing yet.”

The City is supposed to start by putting up a dust screen, removing vegetation and turning trees into mulch to be used around Fort Myers. Then they will be able to remove the sludge, all by the end of the year.

The City says there is no detectable arsenic in the grass or trees.

But the latest groundwater testing shows arsenic levels well above standard drinking levels.

Reporter: Britni McDonald

