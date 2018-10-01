Collier deputies rescue unconscious man from sinking car

Collier County deputies received several calls about a person “driving uncontrollably” before a van flew off the road and right into the water near Golden Gate Boulevard and Collier Boulevard.

The Collier Aviation officers were able to locate the van driving west, and saw it flip into the lake.

A number of deputies arrived on scene and were able to rescue the driver in the dark after the van sank into the water.

All of this was caught on camera:

FHP says that 52-year-old Linh Tran failed to make the left turn onto Collier Boulevard , hit the curb, passed over the sidewalk, hit a concrete ditch and ended up in the lake.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office says the deputies were able to break the rear window of the van to pull the driver out and they found the driver unconscious and not breathing.

Deputies immediately began CPR. Paramedics arrived on scene and transported the driver to Physician’s Regional Hospital.

WINK News reached out and the driver is in critical condition.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

