Clean water activist Erin Brockovich to hold town hall in Cape Coral Wednesday

Clean water activist Erin Brockovich is getting a first hand look at our water quality crisis here in Florida.

Sunday she was in Stuart assessing algal blooms. Brockovich says, so far, it’s the worst she’s seen.

Monday, she is scheduled to tour Lake Okeechobee, followed by a stop in Cape Coral Wednesday to host a town hall.

The environmentalist encouraged activists to keep fighting for clean water, stating many of them are already taking the right action.

Brockovich announced her support for the “Stop Harmful Discharges Act” which makes public health and safety the primary project purpose for the management of Lake Okeechobee.

The Cape Coral town hall is for 1 p.m. Wednesday, but the venue has not yet been announced.

Trust WINK News be at the event to bring you the latest in the Southwest Florida water crisis.

MORE ON THE ALGAE CRISIS:

FIGHT FOR WATER EQUALITY: @ErinBrockovich is in Stuart encouraging activists to keep the fight for #cleanwater going. @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/0vnjhxBDfT — Niala Charles (@NialaCharles) September 30, 2018