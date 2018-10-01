Big Bus Event brings free health fair to Immokalee with 11 providers

The Florida Department of Health in Collier County will be hosting the 4th Annual Immokalee Big Bus Event in Immokalee.

This free health fair and public awareness campaign is geared towards providing opportunities for individuals and families to receive certain health services and information.

Eleven big buses will be on site to provide health services to those who visit. The agencies providing buses at the event will be:

• Harry Chapin Food Bank

• Collier Area Transit

• Goodwill Industries

• Bureau of Emergency Management

• Ronald McDonald Care Mobile

• Immokalee Fire Rescue

• Radiology Regional Mammogram Bus

• Salvation Army

• VA Mobile Vet Center

• Lee Health-Blood Mobile

• Lee Health-NICU Ambulance

The event will take place at the DOH-Collier Immokalee campus at 419 North First Street on Saturday, October 6, 2018, from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Along with the big buses will be over eighty other agencies providing free health services and information. Free adult flu vaccines, visits from the Tooth Fairy, pediatric EKG testing, wellness checks, vision and dental screenings for children and adults, Collier Mosquito Control District Helicopter, “Karibbean Groove” live band, bike inspections and repair, bike helmets, child safety seat inspections, food, entertainment and fun for the whole family. The CAT Bus will be offering free bus rides within the two routes in Immokalee to and from the event, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

The Big Bus Event will be held in conjunction with Ciclovia Immokalee, featuring wellness events and numerous games for kids and adults of all ages to enjoy, and AVOW’s Butterfly Release Immokalee, a time to remember and honor loved ones that are deceased. The butterfly is a reminder of how beautiful, delicate and fragile life can be and we should remember to appreciate and be grateful for each moment. We encourage individuals and families to participate in the Big Bus Event, Ciclovia Immokalee, and AVOW Butterfly Release and celebrate the day with safe, healthy and fun activities for all.