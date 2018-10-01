Babysitter sentenced to life in prison for second-degree murder of infant

A judge sentenced Rafael Carrion to life in prison for second-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter of a child and aggravated child abuse, according to the 20th Judicial Circuit.

Rafael Carrion Jr., 27, was sentenced for killing an infant at a North Galaxy Drive home in Fort Myers and was found guilty of 2nd-Degree Murder, Aggravated Manslaughter of a Child, and Aggravated Child Abuse.

Autopsy results showed massive head injuries to the infant, Julian, that were consistent with a violent beating, and Carrion couldn’t explain how they happened, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Emergency personnel responded to a 3 a.m. call that Julian wasn’t breathing and took him from Carrion’s home on 4944 N. Galaxy Drive. to Gulf Coast Hospital, where the boy was pronounced dead.

Writer: WINK News