A look into bulletproof backpacks

More parents are taking the plunge and buying bulletproof inserts for their kids’ backpacks.

The inserts range in cost from $100-$300 and are made from the same material as bulletproof vests.

The lighter ones can stop shotgun and pistol bullets but not rifles, while the heavier inserts can stop AR-15 rounds.

Parents say they want to know that their kids are protected.

“I just wanted something that he could have on him,” said Maya Rockafellow who bought an insert for her son. “When I explained to him what it actually was I said this will help you if you hold on to it.”

One manufacturer says they’ve seen a 600 percent increase in sales over the past year.

WINK News recently put two products to the test, one backpack insert by Bullet Blocker and another by Guard Dog.

Both products were successful in stopping what they were intended to.

It’s important to note there are different levels of protection.

Writer: WINK News