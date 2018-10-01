NAPLES
21-year-old Naples man killed in crash on I-75
A 21-year-old man from Naples, who had been reported missing, was killed in a car accident early Monday morning.
Aubrey Mixon, 21, was driving a Hyundai Sonata east on I-75 near mile marker 93 around 6:29 a.m., and according to FHP, lost control of the car.
The car ended up in the grassy median where the front of the car hit the guardrail, swinging the car into a canal embankment.
Mixon was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the car, FHP said.
Mixon was found dead at the scene.
FHP is still investigating whether alcohol was involved.