21-year-old Naples man killed in crash on I-75

A 21-year-old man from Naples, who had been reported missing, was killed in a car accident early Monday morning.

Aubrey Mixon, 21, was driving a Hyundai Sonata east on I-75 near mile marker 93 around 6:29 a.m., and according to FHP, lost control of the car.

The car ended up in the grassy median where the front of the car hit the guardrail, swinging the car into a canal embankment.

Mixon was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the car, FHP said.

Mixon was found dead at the scene.

FHP is still investigating whether alcohol was involved.

Writer: WINK News