Retired SWFL sergeant to walk across the state for veterans

A Southwest veteran is facing scorching temperatures and a long journey in support of injured combat veterans.

Retired Marine Staff Sergeant Oscar A. Rauda is not your ordinary veteran, he is proudly looking to change lives by walking across the state of Florida.

He plans to walk 140 miles from the Southwest Florida Military Museum and Library in Cape Coral all the way to West Palm Beach.

He is walking for the Injured Warriors Fund of Florida and says money raised will go directly to veterans struggling with PTSD. But Rauda also wants to raise awareness about veterans returning home and what they struggle with.

“It’s part of my recovery,” Rauda said.

A recovery that starts with a little food, and showing homage to our American flag.

“Every 22 minutes, a marine kills himself,” Rauda said. “It’s sad that it’s going on. PTSD is a cause I really believe we need to have more awareness about.”

It’s a struggle that hits close to home for Cape Coral councilwoman Jessica Cosden.

“This is a big issue for personally and for all of Cape Coral,” she said. “I have a husband with PTSD from combat in the army.”

And this Purple Heart city is supporting those who supported us.

“This is one of the missions that i wanted to do. I feel deep in my heart that I can accomplish this mission.”

Donations to the Injured Warriors Fund of Florida can be sent to:

MARINE CORPS LEAGUE PFC. PAUL E. ISON DETACHMENT 60

PO BOX 100841

CAPE CORAL FL 33918

