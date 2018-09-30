Bonita Springs man arrested for animal cruelty after allegedly shooting cat with an arrow

A Bonita Springs man was arrested after allegedly shooting his neighbor’s cat with an arrow, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

A Bonita Springs woman called deputies after she found her cat with an arrow in it’s stomach.

Detectives took over the investigation, and obtained a search warrant for her neighbor, Mark Barrett Hamel, 65. Detectives found a mini crossbow and arrows matching the one that hurt the cat.

Hamel was arrested for animal cruelty, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance and transported to the Lee County jail.

The cat was taken to a local animal hospital and is expected to recover.