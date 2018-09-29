Shooting investigation in North Fort Myers

Lee County Sheriff Office is investigating a shooting in North Fort Myers that sent one man to the hospital.

Deputies say around 2 a.m. LCSO received a call about a shooting.

Deputies responded to the scene and due to the nature of the incident, Major Crimes Unit Detectives responded and assumed the investigation.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

The suspect has been identified and located.

This is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

The scene remains active and the investigation is ongoing.