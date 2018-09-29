Neighbors wake to find SUV in families backyard pool

A neighborhood woke up to loud noises Friday night to find that a SUV had crashed into a pool in one of the homes.

“There was a loud bang and I honestly thought that it was just thunder and I ran out,” said on of the neighbors.

But it was no storm, instead a black SUV fled through the neighborhood, driving through an empty lot, hitting a boat, smashing into a lanai and landed in a pool.

“It could’ve been me if the car would’ve went 20 feet the other way,” said a neighbor.

The end result was a lot of damage, and 3 people in the SUV were injured.

Cape Coral investigators are trying to determine what caused the chaotic crash.

Reporter: Chris Grisby

