Mulch yard catches fire in North Fort Myers

A fire broke out at M&W Horticulture recycling in a pile of mulch and could effect drivers on I-75 near mile marker 143.

Crews say the fire could have been burning for hours under the mulch before they discovered it.

Crews say for now it is contained to just the mulch yard and they are working to keep it contained, they also say they could be out there all day trying to put it out.

Be cautious if driving in the area.