Five arrested following investigation that lead to search warrant of home

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office arrested 5 after obtaining a search warrant through an investigation into suspicious drug activity.

CCSO served a search warrant after several complaints from neighbors lead to an investigation into a nuisance home.

The search warrant service involved members of SWAT, Intel and Traffic Units, and detectives with Major Crimes. There were 9 people in the home, including two children.

Law enforcement was able to find six handguns, one AR-15 rifle, and one loaded shotgun in the residence.

Detectives collected marijuana, cocaine, Ecstasy (MDMA), and over $4,100 in cash during their search of the home.

An occupant of the house, Rachel Adams, was transported to the hospital due to concealing a large plastic tube containing drugs inside her body.

24 baggies of heroin, a hydromorphone pill, a suboxone strip, and a new legend drug were discovered in the tube at the hospital. The 24 baggies contained a total of 4.2 grams of heroin.

Following interviews with detectives, Geff Delcin, 36, Kimberly Miller, 31, Rachel Adams, 39, Paul Duxbury, 49, and Jonathan Melovic, 32, were all arrested on drug charges.