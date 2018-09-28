Woman almost kidnapped at North Fort Myers gas station

A woman was almost kidnapped at a North Fort Myers gas station after a stranger asked for a cigarette.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s report, a woman and her boyfriend were at the Circle K gas station on Bayline Drive.

A man driving a U-Haul asked the woman for a cigarette, and when she sat in the front seat to offer it to him, the driver pulled her in and sped off.

The boyfriend watched as she was pulled inside the truck and says he saw the driver speed off with his girlfriend trapped inside.

But the woman says she was able to jump out of the truck when the driver made a stop at the Bayshore Café.

The sheriff’s office report says the woman wasn’t injured.

No arrests have been made yet and the report doesn’t list a description of the driver. Trust WINK News to bring you more information when it becomes available.

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson

Writer: Emily Luft