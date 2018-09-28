Volunteers needed to work for “Let’s Feed Lee” food drive

A food drive in Lee County is looking for volunteers to assist in “Let’s Feed Lee.”

The Harry Chapin Food Bank is partnering with United Way of Lee County in “Let’s Feed Lee”, a food drive that aims to raise food for people in need.

Participating in the food drive is easy, all you have to do is go to one of the listed stores, purchase one or more items and donate them as you leave to the food bank and volunteers setup outside.

Organizers of the food drive are looking for any one who would like to volunteer to work at a store. Children or students needing service hours are welcome to volunteer as well.

There are volunteering opportunities at the following location:

Camelot Isles Shopping Center 1616 Cape Coral Pkwy W # 5 Cape Coral

Cape Coral Landings 127 Cape Coral Pkwy W Cape Coral

Coral Pointe Shopping Center 1631 Del Prado Blvd S Cape Coral

Del Prado Crossing 1735 NE Pine Island Rd Cape Coral

Midpoint Center 2420 Santa Barbara Blvd Cape Coral

Orange Grove Center 4065 Hancock Bridge Pkwy North Fort Myers

Santa Barbara Centre 100 Hancock Bridge Pkwy W Cape Coral

Shoppes at Del Prado 17960 N Tamiami Trl North Fort Myers

Shoppes at North Cape 2481 Del Prado Blvd N Cape Coral

If you are available to volunteer at any of these stores for an open shift, please call (239)334-7007 ext. 141 or email me at [email protected] Include your name, the store, the shift AND your t-shirt size.

For more information visit the their website here.