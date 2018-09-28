New device brings relief for people suffering with back pain

For people suffering with back pain, a new device has come out that could help find relief.

Susan Gala is one of those who has suffered from back pain for a long time.

“Since 1992, I’ve had a herniated disc in my back,” said Gala.

She says she’s tried multiple methods to find find relief but has had no luck.

“I always need a pillow to sit with, always,” Gala said.

Susan Gala’s friend, Judy Teeven know about her friends problem, and shared her new invention with her, called “Therapouf.”

“To be able to help other people who are really suffering, it’s really remarkable,” said Teeven.

It’s a product she developed after dealing with back pain herself.

The product inflates to the air pressure patients need for the right amount of support.

The “therapouf” also has heating packs and ice gel packs that can go in it and bring additional relief.

“I can see some very practical applications for it at home,” said Doctor Todd Johnson, who is a chiropractor in Fort Myers.

But he says this product won’t fix the actual underlying problem.

He says if you’re experiencing chronic back pain to consult a chiropractor and see what could be misaligned.

But Gala says her friends invention helped ease her pain.

“It has solved a tremendous number of problems for me,” said Gala.

Reporter: Channing Frampton

