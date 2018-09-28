FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk into a cup of coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. State health officials proposed a regulation change Friday, June 15, 2018, that would declare coffee doesn’t present a significant cancer risk, countering a recent California state court ruling that had shaken up some coffee drinkers. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
FORT MYERS

National Coffee Day: Where to find freebies and BOGO deals on java

Published: September 28, 2018 12:49 PM EDT
Get your caffeine kick with National Coffee Day on Saturday, September 29 and here are some of the places offering specials:

Free:

Barnes and Noble– Free cup of tall hot or iced coffee
WaWa– Free cup of coffee if you use the WaWa App
Sheetz– Free cold brew if you use the app. The offer is good for any size or flavor.
Cinnabon– Free 12oz signature hot coffee at participating bakery locations.
The Brick Coffee & Bar, Naples -Free cup of coffee; other coffee drinks 50% off

Buy One, Get One:

Dunkin’– Free coffee (of equal or lesser value) to anyone who purchases one hot coffee
Java House, Fort Myers- Buy one coffee, get the second free
Kunjani Craft Coffee & Gallery, Naples
Whole Foods– Buy one get-one on all Allegro 12-ounce packaged coffee from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30.

Other deals include:

Grind Coffee House & Roaster, Fort Myers- $1 coffee; Beans buy one get one half off
The House of Ride Nature, Fort Myers -$1 coffee
McDonalds– $1 coffee
Einstein Bros. Bagels that carry Caribou Coffee- Free coffee of any size with the purchase of any food item.
Reporter:Allison Gormly
