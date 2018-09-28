National Coffee Day: Where to find freebies and BOGO deals on java

Get your caffeine kick with National Coffee Day on Saturday, September 29 and here are some of the places offering specials:

Free:

Barnes and Noble– Free cup of tall hot or iced coffee

WaWa– Free cup of coffee if you use the WaWa App

Sheetz– Free cold brew if you use the app. The offer is good for any size or flavor.

Cinnabon– Free 12oz signature hot coffee at participating bakery locations.

The Brick Coffee & Bar, Naples -Free cup of coffee; other coffee drinks 50% off

Buy One, Get One:

Dunkin’– Free coffee (of equal or lesser value) to anyone who purchases one hot coffee

Java House, Fort Myers- Buy one coffee, get the second free

Kunjani Craft Coffee & Gallery, Naples

Whole Foods– Buy one get-one on all Allegro 12-ounce packaged coffee from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30.

Other deals include:

Grind Coffee House & Roaster, Fort Myers- $1 coffee; Beans buy one get one half off

The House of Ride Nature, Fort Myers -$1 coffee

McDonalds– $1 coffee

Einstein Bros. Bagels that carry Caribou Coffee- Free coffee of any size with the purchase of any food item.

Reporter: Allison Gormly

