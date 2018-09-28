Naples athlete returns to the court after suffering broken back injury

Following a back injury that sidelined her for her freshman year, a Saint John Neuman High School student athlete worked hard to make it back on to the court.

Kyleigh Garland was sidelined after making the varsity volleyball team her freshman year.

After experiencing back pain, she went to the doctor, and they were having a hard time figuring out what the cause of the pain was.

“I was feeling a lot of pain, we went to doctors, they did a bunch of tests, they couldn’t figure it out,” said Garland.

With no answer Garland continued to play through the pain and swelling.

“I was thinking of playing for college and stuff,” said Garland.

But then, one doctor visit brought her season to an end when they announced she had a broken back.

In four places, two up high, two down low. I was shocked, I was upset,” Garland said.

She worried she would never be able to play again, but she never left her teams sideline.

“I was at every practice, every game over the summer, workouts.”

But after all the struggle and waiting, now she is back on the court and back in the game.

“I’m excited, it’s so great to be out there again,” said Garland.

Reporter: Melinda Lee

