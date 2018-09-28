LCSO teams up with “My Autism Connection” for driving challenge

Lee County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with My Autism Connection to help drivers with autism feel more comfortable behind the wheel.

This is the 5th time LCSO has partnered with My Autism Connection to do the driving challenge.

“The main goal is help them be independent, understand law enforcement from the standpoint that if they got stuck in a traffic stop situation,” said LCSO, Lieutenant Larry King.

Jim Reynolds, a participant in the challenge has been driving for a decade but still attends the event.

“It’s important to keep my driving skills. If there is an opportunity for that, I’m in,” said Reynolds.

He says his favorite part of the test is the thrill components.

“We can actually watch how the drivers will improve from the time they start to the time they end,” said Lieutenant King.

The challenge teaches teens and young adults with autism how to maneuver out of a spin out as well as what to do if they are ever pulled over.

Leaving parents more at ease when their kids get behind the wheel of a automobile.