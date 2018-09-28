Jury finds 2 men guilty of second-degree murder in the death of FGCU student

A jury found Christopher Ward and Dejerion Stewart guilty of second-degree murder with a firearm Friday, according to the 20th Circuit of Florida.

Ward and Stewart shot and killed FGCU student Jonathan Delices, 23, last year in San Carlos Park.

The homicide took place on the 19000 block of Pine Run Lane, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies responded to the area near Three Oaks Parkway after receiving a call that shots were fired.

Their sentencing is scheduled for October 15.