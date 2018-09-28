Area affected by four vehicle crashes, map courtesy of the Cape Coral Police Department. Published: September 28, 2018 8:05 PM EDT - Advertisement - Recommended Collier commissioners sign agreement to fix signals at 37 intersections I-75 reopens after a four-vehicle crash in North Fort Myers CAPE CORAL Four vehicle crashes block traffic in Cape Coral Friday night Published: September 28, 2018 8:05 PM EDT Four crashes are blocking traffic at the 1000 block of NE Pine Island Road, Cape Coral PD said. Police say none of the crashes involved serious injuries, but to expect delays for up to 2 hours. Area affected by four vehicle crashes, map courtesy of the Cape Coral Police Department. SHARE