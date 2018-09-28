Area affected by four vehicle crashes, map courtesy of the Cape Coral Police Department.
CAPE CORAL

Four vehicle crashes block traffic in Cape Coral Friday night

Published: September 28, 2018 8:05 PM EDT

Four crashes are blocking traffic at the 1000 block of NE Pine Island Road, Cape Coral PD said.

Police say none of the crashes involved serious injuries, but to expect delays for up to 2 hours.

