Force main break in Cape Coral causes raw sewage spill

The City of Cape Coral says that a contractor hit a 12-in force main at the 2700 block of Country Club Boulevard causing a raw sewage spill Friday.

The force main break happened around 3:00 p.m. and caused an estimated seweage spill of 36,000 gallons.

The city said most of the raw sewage spilled in the swale area and the sewer drain and the Magnolia Canal.

City crews are removing the remaining sewage, and the area will be cleaned and limed, according to the city manager’s office.

The city will also conduct tests in the Magnolia Canal to determine fecal counts, the manager’s office said, and they anticipate the spill to dissipate quickly.

The city intends to hold the contractor responsible for costs associated with the cleanup.