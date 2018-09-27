Island Hopper music festival continues in downtown Fort Myers

The Island Hopper Music Festival continued to bring live music performances to Southwest Floridians in downtown Fort Myers Thursday.

The festival will continue on Fort Myers Beach this upcoming weekend, and packed shows are exactly what the town needs right now to boost their terrible red tide summer.

The barrier islands have lost millions from red tide that left dead marine life littering the beaches and the air unbearable at times.

To check out the full scheduled, you can download information from their app:

Apple users can download the app here.

Android users can download the app here.