Collier County tax preparer charged with tax fraud

A Collier County tax return preparer is charged with 15 counts of tax fraud, according to the Department of Justice.

Augustin Dalusma intentionally made false and fraudulent claims for tax refunds to the IRS in 12 returns he filed for others, according to a DOJ release. Dalusma also filed three tax returns to the IRS that “willfully under-reported” his own income.

Dalusma is charged with 12 counts of filing false claims and three counts of making or subscribing to false tax returns and faces up to five years in federal prison on each filing, and three years for each count of subscribing false tax return, the DOJ said.

This case was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation. It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Simon R. Eth.