AMBER alert issued for two children out of Suwannee County

Authorities have issued a Florida AMBER alert Thursday for two children from Suwanee County.

Brian Meijas, 7, and Gabriela Meijas, 6, were last seen at the 900 block of Ohio Avenue North in Live Oak.

The AMBER alert says they may be traveling in a black Toyota Camry with a Texas license plate. The Camry has dark, tinted windows and may be driven by a man named Rochie, officials said.

The vehicle may be driving in a caravan of three vehicles including a grey Chevy Tahoe or Suburban with lightly tinted windows and a Texas license plate.

The third vehicle may be a beige Chevy Tahoe or Suburban with no tint driven by a man named Melecio with a passenger named Alexia.

There are possibly 13 people total plus the two missing children. They may be traveling towards Texas or west towards Madison, Fla., the alert said.