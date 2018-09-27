10 arrested for cloning credit cards, using fraudulent cards to buy fuel

10 people were arrested on various fraud charges and unlawful conveyance of fuel following a Lee County Sheriff’s investigation.

The Economic Crimes Unit investigated fraudulent credit card transactions at local gas stations.

Detectives discovered an elaborate organization responsible for cloning credit cards and purchasing high dollar amounts of diesel fuel. The suspects would then transport that fuel, in various vehicles, equipped with illegal, homemade fuel tanks, according to LCSO.

With the help of other units, LCSO identified and arrested Adrian Morales Hernandez, Pedro Pena Acosta, Danyer Enrique Padron Osorio, Eddy Yunior Cervantes Rabelo, Yoel Orlando Lopez Gomez , Andres Fernandez Izquierdo , Ronald Pareja Lago, Amilkal Teran Mederos , Aniuska Martinez Llanos and Yoan Manuel Sardinas Mederos.

In total, the suspects were found to have more than 250 cloned credit cards, and made approximately $20,000 in fraudulent charges. Five vehicles were also seized, having been used in their operation, LCSO said.

Writer: Emily Luft