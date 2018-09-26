Traffic stop for dark tinting in Cape Coral leads to multiple charges

A traffic stop for dark window tint leads to a convicted felons arrest for alleged stolen handgun and suspended license.

Cape Coral Police stopped Craig Steven Ollivierre, 35, of Cape Coral for suspected illegal window tinting Thursday evening.

According to CCPD, Ollivierre was driving on a suspended license and while searching the vehicle an officer opened the hood of the Cadillac — where Ollivierre was seen moving something earlier.

The officer said he noticed the fuse box cover was partially off and not secured. That’s where a small silver Derringer two shot .357 caliber pistol was allegedly found.

The firearm had been reported stolen out of Lee County, according to CCPD.

Ollivierre is charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Driving While License Suspended.

Writer: WINK News