The Cape Coral police asking for help identifying retail theft suspect

Cape Coral Police are looking for help identifying a thief that ran off from a beauty salon with multiple items.

On Aug. 26, the suspect was caught on camera after going into Sally Beauty Supply store at 511 SW Pine Island Rd.

According to CCPD, the suspect selected several items and went to pay for everything with a credit card. After everything was bagged and rung up the card was declined, twice.

The suspect then grabbed the bags and ran out of the store, getting into the passenger side of a 2-door silver Chevrolet Cavalier.

If you have any information please contact the Cape Coral Police Department at 239-574-3223. You can also submit an anonymous tip. Go to www.capecops.com/tips or text a tip- text CCPD+”Your Message” to CRIMES (274637). Finally, you can call Crimestoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.