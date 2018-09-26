Residents showing mixed feelings about new design for Germain Arena

After the new proposed design for Germain Arena was revealed to the public, residents say they have mixed feelings about the Hertz Arena design which will be painted bright yellow.

“I just think that’s a horrible color, it’s fine now. They need to pick a nicer color for our beautiful area,” said Diane, who lives near the arena.

The Director of Community Development said in an email they made suggestions about “toning down colors” before moving forward with the project.

“Possibly if they went with a pale yellow instead of a bright yellow,” said Dan Appel of Estero.

“I understand that’s Hertz colors, but if you look at Hertz headquarters its a white building,” said Appel.

Estero Village building code allows bright colors on buildings, but only as accents on trims, columns, or doors.

No matter how it looks, people like Dan Appel say what really matters is how the building is used.

“I don’t think the renovation would be a deciding point, it’d be the event. If we’re interested in the event we’d go.”