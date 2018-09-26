Rebuild Florida program helping those with Irma damage

A new state resource to help those stuck with Hurricane Irma damage opened it’s doors in Fort Myers this week.

The program, Rebuild Florida, was launched by the Department of Economic Opportunity, and connects those in need of repairs with federal assistance.

The Mayor of Fort Myers welcomed the new Rebuild Florida center in downtown during a press conference.

“I think this is fortunate that we received over a billion dollars now to disperse on an as-needed basis,” Mayor Randall P. Henderson Jr. said.

Ten other counties in Florida received funding to run the program. There is also a center open in Naples for Collier County residents.

Toni Torres plans to apply for help after spending a year trying to repair his home.

Torres says this is great for him and his neighbors in Bonita Springs who are trying to pick up the pieces a year after the storm hit Southwest Florida.

“Most of us don’t have great resources that live here, so things keep getting postponed because they don’t have the money for it,” Torres said.

Eligibility for the program is based on income, age and those with disabilities and families with young children.

To register or find more information, you can visit their website here.

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson

Writer: Emily Luft