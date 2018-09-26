Maracaibo Kidspace park in Port Charlotte receiving upgrades

A rundown playground in Port Charlotte is getting a makeover following a $146k over haul which will bring in new equipment and swings in hopes of drawing back families.

The Maracaibo Kidspace park in Port Charlotte has seen better day according to residents who live close and used to play at the park.

“This was like a really really fun place to be but like now the equipment is not as safe as it used to be,” said Emily Adams who used to play at the park.

“It’s a huge safety issue, there’s a hole inside of a large part that kids play on. And, if you’re constantly having to worry about your kids foot going through a metal hole and getting scrapped up or something like that,” said Merideth Meerman.

The patchwork isn’t the only upgrade the park needs. Where there was once a slide is now covered by a plywood board, there’s also been parts of the playground removed due to vandalism.

“There’s been vandalism over the past couple years there. they’ve had to take away parts of the playground because of vandalism. some parts have just deteriorated over time,” said Meerman.

These playground conditions have forced some parents to take their kids to other parks in the county all together.

“When you see anew park being built, you’ll drive the extra couple of miles to go to the nicer park with your kids than the park that’s missing parts of equipment or broken and things like that, said Meerman.

Charlotte County is hoping the $146k overhaul featuring all new playground equipment and swings will draw families back to the park.

Reporter: Kristi Gross

