Lee County students visit golf center to witness STEM learning first-hand

A group of students from Lee County High School visited the Alico Family Golf Course on Wednesday to learn about science, technology, engineering, and math.

Students on the learning experience trip were able to see firsthand how the STEM learning they study in school can help in a career in Southwest Florida.

At the Alico Golf Family Golf Center, students dug into the equations and angles behind improving a golf swing.

For Dunbar senior, Charlie Perez, it meant a lot more than just a solid round.

“It opens up my mind kind of makes me choose where I would like to go in life you know see actually what I like and getting a better understanding of things,” said Perez.

The students were also shown how to understand your peers, and how to network with future employees.

“It hopefully shows the students how there’s opportunities for employment here in Southwest Florida now so I can make decisions about what I want to do in the future,” said Marshall Bower, President and CEO The Foundation for Lee County Public Schools.

Reporter: Anika Henanger

