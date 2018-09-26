Lee County report shows need for more affordable housing

After reports showing a need for affordable housing in Cape Coral, we asked residents in the area if they felt there was a need for more.

“There aren’t anywhere near enough,” said Tom Curtis who lives in Cape Coral.

“If there can be something that’s reasonable so that people can afford it and take care of it, then that’s great,” said Linda McMullen.

The Florida Housing Coalition agrees that there isn’t enough affordable housing all across Lee County.

“Just for the young people and starting out and the job market around here is not that great,” said Stacey Obrochta who lives in Cape Coral.

Bruce Stanford says he had a similar experience when looking to move to Lee County.

“When we moved to Cape Coral, we rented a house. we were paying 1500 dollars a month for 1400 square foot house. We ended up buying a house cheaper than we could rent a house.”

To fix this, the report recommends several ideas like allowing homeowners in the Cape to add what’s called accessory dwelling units. That includes things like an apartment over your garage.

Right now, they aren’t allowed on Sanibel or Cape Coral.

Regardless, the report says “much more can, and should be done.”

Reporter: Brooke Shafer

