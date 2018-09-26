FWC officer receives donations following injury-induced coma

A Florida Wildlife Conservation Officer that was seriously hurt in a car crash is receiving help from the Collier Community.

FWC officer Kyle Plussa was in a coma for 6 weeks following a wreck back in August.

He is now awake and receiving out-patient therapy in Atlanta. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office and off-duty members of FWC partnered with Cavo Lounge for a fundraiser of Friday.

They presented a check for $3,000 to Plussa’s co-workers this afternoon.

“It means a lot to our department, it means a lot that the community has come out to support one of our fallen officers and it gives Kyle and his fiancé Lauren a chance to stay on their feet,” said Mark Mahoney, FWC Officer.

The money raised will help cover the Plussa’s medical and household expenses.