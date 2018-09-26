FWC officer receives donations following injury-induced coma

Published: September 26, 2018 6:12 PM EDT
Updated: September 26, 2018 6:40 PM EDT

A Florida Wildlife Conservation Officer that was seriously hurt in a car crash is receiving help from the Collier Community.

FWC officer Kyle Plussa was in a coma for 6 weeks following a wreck back in August.

MORE: FWC officer fighting for his life after Collier County crash

He is now awake and receiving out-patient therapy in Atlanta. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office and off-duty members of FWC partnered with Cavo Lounge for a fundraiser of Friday.

They presented a check for $3,000 to Plussa’s co-workers this afternoon.

“It means a lot to our department, it means a lot that the community has come out to support one of our fallen officers and it gives Kyle and his fiancé Lauren a chance to stay on their feet,” said Mark Mahoney, FWC Officer.

The money raised will help cover the Plussa’s medical and household expenses.

SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2018 WINK Digital Media