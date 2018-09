FWC expands catch-and-release measures due to red tide

Starting Friday, Sept. 28, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is expanding a recent catch-and-release only measure for snook and redfish to include Tampa Bay (including all of Manatee and Hillsborough counties), and all of Pinellas and Pasco counties.

FWC is extending these measures though May 10, 2019, in these and other areas previously made catch-and-release for redfish and snook.

Look at the updated map below: