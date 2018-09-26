Deputies responding to a dead body found in Port Charlotte canal

Charlotte County deputies are on-scene of a death investigation in Port Charlotte.

Deputies responded to a call about a man’s body found in a canal near Baldwin Court around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, CCSO said.

Police have not said whether the death appears to be suspicious.

We have responded to Baldwin Ct. in Port Charlotte after a caller reported a deceased adult male in the canal. PIO is on scene and will provide updates as they are available. pic.twitter.com/QgJWsZ463c — Charlotte Sheriff (@CCSOFLSheriff) September 26, 2018