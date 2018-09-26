PORT CHARLOTTE

Deputies responding to a dead body found in Port Charlotte canal

Published: September 26, 2018 3:47 PM EDT

Charlotte County deputies are on-scene of a death investigation in Port Charlotte.

Deputies responded to a call about a man’s body found in a canal near Baldwin Court around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, CCSO said.

Police have not said whether the death appears to be suspicious.

