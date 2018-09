Crash closes Sunshine Blvd. N. in Lehigh Acres

A crash with injuries is reported on Sunshine Boulevard N. and W 12th Street in Lehigh Acres.

Southbound Sunshine Blvd. and Connie Ave. N will both be shut down until further notice.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

Trust WINK News to update this story as information is confirmed.