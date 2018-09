I-75 reopens after a four-vehicle crash in North Fort Myers

A four-vehicle crash closed southbound lanes of I-75 at mile marker 147 in North Fort Myers, for two hours Tuesday morning.

The crash included a Semi Truck Tractor Trailer and a Ford F150 towing a camper as well as two other vehicles.

There are reported injuries but the conditions and how many patients are currently unknown.

Trust WINK News to update this story as more information is confirmed.