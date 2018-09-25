Roofer accused of not delivering, leaving families out of thousands

Nearly a year after putting down a hefty deposit for a roof, customers say they are fed up with answering machines and excuses as to why work is not finished.

Andy Bos and Dee Paul don’t know each other. Separated by 50 miles, living in two different cities, their problem is the same. They still don’t have a roof.

“It’s been horrible. They just put me on hold or on an answering machine and then I don’t get no replies anymore,” Bos said.

Both signed contracts with My Affordable Roof, a roofing business that operates out of multiple states according to its website. They incorporated in Florida just days before Hurricane Irma.

Bos and Dee waited months for them to start and now they’re wondering if their projects will ever get done.

“They lied to me all the time,” Bos said.

In February, Bos put down a 50 percent deposit totaling almost $28,000. Six months later, My Affordable Roof started the job by ripping off his old roof. It’s been more than one month since they tore off his old roof, and Bos says the company asked for even more money before they’ll finish.

“We want 25 percent more before we deliver it. I says 25 percent for what? He [My Affordable Roof] says we just want 25 percent more.”

But according to Bos’ contract, he doesn’t have to pay another dime until the roof is complete.

As for Dee Paul, she’s given them $43,200.

“I had no idea it would almost be a year, no idea,” Paul said.

She put down the initial 50 percent payment in November, and when the company asked for another 25 percent, she agreed.

It’s been three months since they tore off her roof and still, the tarps are in place.

“It’s horrible. It’s rainy season. I’m waiting for this roof to start leaking any second,” Paul said.

Over the past few months, viewers contacted us about their concerns.

We learned The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is investigating My Affordable Roof.

In August, deputies arrested employee Christopher Dutruch for grand theft in a separate case. He pleaded not guilty.

In Florida, if a contractor takes more than a ten percent deposit, he or she must “apply for permits necessary to do work within 30 days after the date payment is made,” and “start the work within 90 days after the date all necessary permits for work, if any, are issued.”

MORE: Florida statute on Regulation of Professions and Occupations Contracting

In Bos and Paul’s case, My Affordable Roof took a 50 percent deposit.

A permit was pulled for Bos’ work within 30 days, but work didn’t start until 90 days after that. However, as of September 25, Bos reports that tile for his roof was delivered and the company passed a “roof dry-in” inspection.

As for Paul, the permit wasn’t pulled within 30 days, but once a permit was approved, work started within 90 days. After WINK News started asking questions about her roof, Paul reports that she reached an agreement with the company and that she’s satisfied.

In an email, Boggs said:

“In the year since Hurricane Irma, Florida’s roofing industry has faced material and labor shortages, price increases, and longer-than-normal permitting and inspection wait times. Despite these significant challenges that are beyond our control, our company has repaired or replaced thousands of roofs throughout the state over that time. Only a small number still need to be completed, and we have contacted each homeowner and offered them an extension or full refund. There is nothing more important to us than delivering excellent work and ensuring that our customers are 100% satisfied with what we do. If a customer isn’t pleased with the result, we are committed to making it right.”

But a third person we talked to says he never got a refund.

Carter Crommiller only put ten percent down. When crews didn’t show up a month after he was told they’d start, he tried contacting them.

“I started calling their office, and pretty soon they stopped taking my calls,” Crommiller said.

As a result, he canceled his contract.

But instead of getting his money back, he got a bill for $1,400 to round out the company’s 25 percent cancellation fee.

Boggs said Crommiller doesn’t’ have to pay that extra money, but it’s unclear if Boggs will refund his ten percent deposit.

As for Bos and Paul, they just want a roof.

Reporter: Allison Gormly

