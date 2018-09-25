Palmetto Ridge High reeling from the loss of student & counselor

It’s homecoming week at Palmetto High School and what is usually a time for celebrating is anything but after a student and a teacher died over the weekend.

The school posted on social media saying that senior John McEvoy and their school counselor, Marie Antoinette Mechaluk both died this past weekend.

The school said they will both be greatly missed by their friends, family, and teachers.

“You can just tell the atmosphere was really like, you just didn’t know what to do or what to say,” said Izabel Acevedo who is a student at Palmetto Ridge.

Florida Highway Patrol reports show that Mechaluk died in a crash near US 41 and Pine Ridge Road.

It is unclear how McEvoy died.

“It’s honestly crazy and it’s starting to become like normal,” said senior Daniela Ramos.

McEvoy and Mechaluk are the second and third person to die from their school this year.

On February 11, Priscilla Torres, a graduate of Palmetto Ridge, was shot and killed in Miami.

“Seeing people last year and seeing the effect this year it’s kind of tough but everyone just tries to work through it together,” said another student, Thomas Tezna.

Students say Mechaluk was somewhat new to the school but that she was a bubbly person. McEvoy was in the JROTC.

The school is offering counseling and help to those who need it during this tough time.

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

Writer: Emily Luft