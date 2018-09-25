New program aims to help those still in need of Hurricane Irma repairs

If you are still dealing with Hurricane Irma damage more help is on the way.

The State Department of Economic Opportunity has announced a new program to help low-income families pay for repairs.

They plan on using hundreds of millions of dollars to fix or replace damaged homes.

Officials say they listened to the needs of Floridians and want to help them rebuild.

Cissy Proctor from the DEO said, “There are still a lot of unmet needs out there, so we listened to those communities. Rebuilding and replacing housing was the biggest need, so that’s what we are going to be focusing on.”

Lee and Collier counties are both eligible for the new program.

To see if you’re eligible and to sign up, visit RebuildFlorida.go or call 844-833-1010.

Registration will end December 23.

Writer: Derrick Shaw