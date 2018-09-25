Naples woman dies after crash on Airport Pulling Road

An 88-year-old Naples woman died from her injuries after a car crash September 20.

Margio Pappas-Daley was driving west on Orange Blossom Drive around 8:40 p.m., approaching a traffic light at Airport Pulling Road, Florida Highway Patrol said.

Another driver was headed north on Airport Pulling Road in the inside lane approaching the intersection and Pappas-Daley collided with the left side of the second vehicle, FHP said.

Pappas-Daley was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital where she died from her injuries, FHP reported. The other driver was taken to North Collier Hospital with serious injuries.

FHP is investigating the crash.

Writer: Emily Luft