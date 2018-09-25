Lee County deputy says he tasted bleach in Taco Bell order

A Lee County Sheriff’s deputy drove through a Taco Bell to grab dinner and instead ended up concerned about his health.

Deputy Rouskey, says he ordered four burritos at the Taco Bell drive-thru off of Lee Boulevard.

After eating two on the way to a call for service, he noticed a foul taste and inspected the burritos and the bag they came in.

He says he smelled bleach and immediately noticed that his tongue felt “numb and tingly” so he called for help.

The Taco Bell corporate office says they didn’t even hear about this incident until WINK News reached out to them.

They said they take this very seriously and are now looking into it.

“We take food safety very seriously and are deeply appreciative of the men and women who serve and protect our communities and our country. The franchisee that owns and operates this Lehigh Acres restaurant is investigating this matter.”

LCSO told WINK News that this is an active investigation.

Reporter: Kelsey Kushner

Writer: Emily Luft