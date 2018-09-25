Collier commissioners sign agreement to fix signals at 37 intersections

Collier County wants to help you get home safely and in a timely manner.

Commissioners signed an agreement with the Florida Department of Transportation to change traffic signals at 37 separate intersection.

Drivers along Airport Pulling Road say red light runners is one of many problems they want to see addressed.

“Traffic gets heavy especially during the height of the season, it’s really bad and you’ll see all kinds of regular traffic and commercial traffic going through at high speeds,” Charlie Lomanto said. “I think the local ordinances have a commitment to keep us safe and that’s about what they can do and they should do.”

Many say drivers don’t pay attention to roadways and they don’t obey simple traffic signals.

Collier commissioners heard people’s concerns and are hoping changes to intersections will ease confusion and improve driving conditions.

The locations include Livingston Road, Pine Ridge Road, Vanderbilt Beach Road and Airport Road among others.

Many are grateful and say it’s a step in the right direction to help ease aggressive traffic.

“I’m glad somebody is looking out for us,” said Raymond Mino, another concerned driver. “But somebody has to do it because the people aren’t looking out for themselves.”