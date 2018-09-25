Cape Coral Woman followed by a man while shopping in Target

A normal day of running errands inside the Cape Coral Target turned into a nightmare situation for one woman who says a man followed her around the store.

In a viral Facebook post, a woman tells her story of being followed around the Target by a suspicious man, who was even taking picture of her.

The woman said her first reaction to the situation was to get out of there.

Heather Teardorff said she experienced a similar situation at a Target in another state.

“I had a guy follow me around and then actually I was trying to lose him going down different aisles and he followed and waited outside the store for me,” said Teardorff.

In the most recent situation, the woman from Cape Coral wrote on Facebook that she ditched her cart and tried walking to different parts of the store, but no matter what she did the man was continuing to follow her.

“I just think that’s like a really nasty thing that you would think about even wanting to do to anybody let alone a female who is just minding their own business doing shopping,” said Pamela Fife, of Cape Coral.

Cape police say they’re now looking into the creepy post. But say they have not received any complaints from this location in the past.

“If you feel unsafe, make sure that you go to the front of the store or to security staff or a manager. And of course if anybody ever touches, grabs, or tries to control you, scream, It draws attention and people will actually be focused on that and the last thing the criminal wants is to be identified by other people,” said Sargent Alan Kolak of Cape Coral Police.