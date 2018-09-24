The most stolen cars in Florida are…

If you’re considering buying a new or used vehicle in Florida, you may want to review the list of most stolen cars. New technology has enhanced vehicle safety, but simple mistakes make it easier for thieves to gain access to vehicles. The number of stolen cars has increased to levels not experienced since 1967.

The NICB Hot Wheels report identifies the most stolen vehicles nationally and in individual states. While family sedans are popular for thieves nationally and in Florida. the full size pickup truck is the most taken in Florida. Here are the top 5 most stolen vehicles:

Most Stolen Vehicles in Florida:

2006 Ford Pick-up truck (full size) 2016 Nissan Altima 2017 Toyota Camry 2017 Honda Accord 2016 Toyota Corolla

Most Stolen Vehicles Nationally:

1998 Honda Civic 1997 Honda Accord 2006 Ford Truck (full size) 2004 Chevrolet Truck (full size) 2017 Toyota Camry

State Farm encourages basic preventative measures to protect your vehicle. Here are some Car Theft Prevention Tips:

When buying a new or used car consider paying a little more for an alarm. It might save you money on car insurance and could make the difference whether your car is stolen or not.

Roll up car windows completely: A little opening can provide access to a thief.

Don’t invite theft: Lock doors and take keys and fobs with you. Turn vehicle off.

Hide valuables. Keep your personal belongings out of sight, preferably in the trunk.

Parking: Park in populated, well-light areas.

Secure Garage: Park in your garage at home and make sure it’s locked down.

For more tips visit statefarm.com

Writer: WINK News