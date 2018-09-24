Tenants still face unlivable conditions at Sunrise Towers apartments

Tenants at Sunrise Towers in Fort Myers say horrible living conditions continue to get worse, and property management still isn’t doing anything about it.

One woman provided new photos of mold and a collapsed closet, all of which she reported to property managers.

Sabrina Cody says property management has yet to fix anything.

“Code enforcement instructed them last week to move me out of the apartment. I’m still there,” Cody said. “I’ve been in the hospital since I moved out there over 20 times. I’ve been admitted over 10. I’ve been in the ICU two months ago because of mold.”

But that’s not the end of it.

Cody says she slept in her car for four days and has faced power issues. She has called property management but says her number has been blocked and they refuse to reach out to her.

A lot of issues were exposed after a staircase collapsed in the apartment complex in July.

Since then, contractors have only made improvements to one open stairwell.

The City of Fort Myers says code enforcement still has 17 open cases with the property.

Reporter: Taylor Bisacky

Writer: Emily Luft