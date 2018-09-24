Port Charlotte death investigation ruled a murder-suicide, CCSO says

Major Crimes Unit investigators ruled the death of a Port Charlotte man and woman a murder-suicide, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

CCSO deputies responded to a home on Gardner Drive September 20, the residence of Randy Lewis, 60, after receiving a request for a welfare check on Emily Turner, 43.

Deputies found both Lewis and Turner dead inside the home, according to CCSO.

The investigation determined that Lewis shot Turner and shot himself shortly thereafter, according to the sheriff’s office.

Writer: Emily Luft