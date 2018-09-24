Intoxicated burglar caught by family and held for police

A man alleged to be intoxicated entered a home and ended up0 being restrained by the residents until police arrived.

Cape Coral Police said they responded to a call on the 300 block SE 47th Terrace for a burglary in progress on around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

The caller said that a man whom who appeared intoxicated entered their home and became physical with occupants.

The caller stated they had the unknown male “held down” in the front yard.

Police said when they arrived two people were holding down suspect Joshua Richard Hallett, 31, in the front yard of the residence. Hallett was allegedly intoxicated, also adding that Hallett is homeless.

Hallett entered the residence and attempted to grab a female inside, according to CCPD. Hallett had never lived or stayed at this residence nor did the victim’s know him. A male resident escorted Hallett out of the home and they locked the door.

Two other residents were arriving home at the time and found Hallett standing on their porch. The victim’s from inside alerted the others of the burglary and Hallett then attempted to flee but was tackled and held down until Cape Coral Police arrival.

Hallett was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries and was released.

Hallett faces charges of Burglary with Battery, Assault, and 2-counts of Battery. He was transferred to Lee County Jail.

Writer: WINK News