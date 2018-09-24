How to safely sell your old cellphone

Consumers sell or trade about 120 million used smartphones a year, according to Deloitte Global. Depending on the age, model and condition, used phones can sell for up to $400.

Smartphones carry all kinds of personal information like your passwords, contacts and bank transactions. So, don’t sell until you remove all your data.

First, back up your data. Then perform a factory reset to wipe the phone’s memory clean of apps, photos, videos and email. Use a paperclip to remove the sim card on the side of the phone. This contains information linked to your cellular account, which you’ll need to activate a new phone. The average American upgrades their phone every 29 months. Make sure your personal information is secure before saying goodbye to that older model.

To find your phone’s value compare prices on Ebay, Swappa and Gazzelle. You may make more money selling on websites

Like Amazon, uSell l or Craigslist. Phone stores offer buyback programs that pay less but are more convenient.

Author: Ivanhoe Newswire